Pune this week: Into the mind of Vaishali Oak, and an attempt to develop critical thinking

Vaishali Oak, a fibre artist from Pune, presents her latest fabric assemblages in a solo exhibition. She draws inspiration from the natural world and visually chronicles the vicissitudes of time and memory. At VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free

From diya holders to Ganesha-themed wall hanging, a range of things are a part of festivities in India. A workshop, titled Festive Ornamental Art, enables one to create ornamental artefacts. On September 13, 11 am-2 pm. ChargesL Rs.800; and online tutorial: Rs.400. WhatsApp registration: 9822254472

IAPAR presents a workshop for six weekends that weaves science, philosophy and art. The interactive format enables participants to work with facilitators such as Deepti Gangavane, Prof. Tanuja Yelale, Mrinalinee Vanarase, who are trained in multiple disciplines. The lectures, discussions and other activities will encourage the participants to develop critical thinking. From September 25 to October 31 (Every weekend), Saturdays: 6 pm to 8 pm; Sundays: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. On Zoom Early Bird Registrations till September 15 Contact: 77750 52719 or email iapar.office@gmail.com

The third edition of Raah Utsav, an initiative of Raah; A Literacy and Cultural Centre to support women entrepreneurs and non-profits, upholds the act of shopping for a cause. It will be held on October 2, but stall bookings have started. Contact: 9763095043

