Pune this week: Theatre festival, standup comedy, cycling with camping

The play Chauthi Cigarette, written by Yogesh Tripathi, was awarded the prestigious Mohan Rakesh Award in 2019. The play, which is a light-hearted family drama as well as a serious office story, opens Swatantra Theatre’s eighth annual theatre festival, Swatantra Rang. Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein, a musical with beautiful Kabir dohas sung live to the accompaniment of instruments like Dholak, Matka and cymbals, will be staged the same day.

The classic partition drama, Asghar Wajahat’s Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, Ajay Shukla’s story of red tape and corruption Taj Mahal Ka Tender, Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena’s political satire Bakri and Alakhnandan’s Ujbak Raja Teen Dacoit, based on Hans Christian Anderson’s The Emperor’s New Clothes, will be the other plays at the festival.

From December 17-19, 6 pm to 8.45 pm, at Open Air Theatre ,Swatantra Theatre (Inside Jain Vidyalaya next to BMCC, Deccan Area). Entry: Donor passes will be available one hour before the show; booking at Bookmyshow

Standup comedy: Standup artistes Gaurav Kapoor and Samay Raina take the stage at Phoenix Marketcity to host Phoenix Comedy Festival. Kapoor’s forte is a mix of observational and anecdotal humour while Raina, co-winner of the second season of the stand-up comedy contest Comicstaan and a chess enthusiast, is well-known for streaming games of chess with various comedians and chess masters during the pandemic.

On December 15 at Liberty Square, 7 pm.

Long-distance cycling: La Luna Piena ride brings long-distance cycling together with overnight camping near Tikona. It has been organised by Speaking Wheels and will include a support vehicle.

On December 18 and 19. Entry: Rs 2750 for members of Speaking Wheels and Rs 3,000 for others. Contact: 9822677591.

Rann of Kutch tour: After their first batch to Rann of Kutch tour filled up in no time, the Western Routes announced a second batch, from February 15 – 20, 2022. This is a comfortable six-day itinerary starting from Ahmedabad and will cover the Rann of Kutchh, Bhuj, Little Rann of Kutch and Modhera.

Highlights of the tour include living in traditional ‘bhungas’ or mud-houses, Sunset, sunrise and moonrise at the White Rann, traditional performances, lippan (mud and mirror workshop, open Jeep Safaris in Little Rann of Kutch, wildlife and birdwatching as well as — always the highlight of a trip with Western Routes—memorable food. Only 12 people will be on this tour.

Contact: 9405591758 or 9011040773.

Solo exhibition: There is always something happening throughout the week at VHC Contemporary, the gallery with a restaurant at Koregaon Park. There is literature on Lit Tuesdays and live music on Thursdays. Saturdays are for art talks and Sundays for a sumptuous brunch.

The gallery is showcasing “Between One Shore and Several Others’, a solo exhibition by Vivek Vilasini, a multimedia artist from Kerala, till January 2022. This series displays his latest photographic prints, which capture movement and captivity during the pandemic, lending an aesthetic dimension to the situation. Contact: 085303 60888.