Pune, this week: Take a virtual tour of the pyramids of Egypt or attend a children’s play

The stories of Vijaydaan Detha find new adaptations on stage at Swatantra Theater’s Children Online Theater Festival. The works are Bada Kaun, Dujo Kabir, Fitrati Chor, among others, which are interpreted through Rajasthani folk dance, music, costumes and sets. The concept and design is by Dhanashree Heblikar and the direction is by Abhijeet Choudary while Yuwaraj Shah has produced the shows. From April 16-19 Swatantra’s YouTube channel. Call: 9767178857, 8329696186

So, you cannot travel to Egypt — so the pyramids and the Egyptian museum just came home to you. A Virtual Guided Tour with an Egyptologist guide will be using 360 reconstructions, photos and other media during the Zoom presentation. He will cover the history and significance of the locations involved. Since this is a live event, there is no recording available. On April 16. Find tickets for the Pyramids and Egyptian Museum: Ancient Egypt Virtual Tour on Eventbrite.

The Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan (Son of Ponni) has swept imaginations since it was first published in 1950. The five-part historical novel has been adapted into stage plays, directed by D. Malikraj, and is now being streamed by TVK Cultural. On April 14, 6.30 pm, on BookMyShow. Charges: Rs 300.

Studio Artzone is organising a workshop on making mixed media peacock chimes. It will cover model designing, clay modelling, glass colour technique, among others. On April 16, 4 pm. Charges; Rs 400. For Registrations, Whatsapp: 9822254472

The great Louvre museum in Paris has opened its entire collection of 482,000 works, including the iconic Mona Lisa, for connoisseurs from across the world. All you need is a smartphone, tablet or laptop to view paintings, sculptures, jewellery, furniture, textiles, writings and inscriptions and objects that transport you to other worlds. Charges: Free. Click on https://collections.louvre.fr/en/

One of the greatest dancer-choreographers of modern times, Pina Bausch created a range of throught-provoking masterpieces. Now, you need not travel to Germany or anywhere else, to watch her piece Palermo Palermo. Video footage of the work, which was taken shortly after the piece’s premiere in 1989, has been digitally restored. You can watch the mastery of the performers by clicking on https://www.pinabausch.org/en/editions/film/palermo-palermo.