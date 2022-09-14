Pune This Week: From searching for love on stage to exploring the poetry of Rumi and travelling to the valley of flowers

If you are interested in plays or looking forward for a trip, then this week, there is a lot to do in Pune. Here’s what’s happening in Pune this week.

Between the Lines

A Persian poet from the 13th century, Rumi, holds a grip on the imaginations of readers of poetry to this day. In a two-hour interactive session, Ashwin Chitale will take readers through a journey through Rumi’s original Persian verses, his Sufi expressions on God, love and separation as well his life story from different historical sources. At Raah: A Literacy and Cultural Centre on September 18. Entry: Rs 300 donation pass. Contact: 7774892038

On Stage

A single mother is at the heart of the play, ‘Drama Queen Refreshed’, starring Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. She is searching for the happily ever after but is stuck in her middle-class upbringing. The protagonist “hurtles, chugs and somersaults through a roller coaster journey in a desperate bid to find security and true love”. At Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall on September 17, 7.30 pm. Entry: Rs 500 onward.

Written by Shweta Pendse, the Marathi play ‘38, Krishna Villa’ unfolds on an intense stage where a woman, Nandini Chitre, has made a serious allegation against Devdutt Kamat. It is a new kind of challenge for the latter — to prove himself innocent. Amid the twists and turns, a shocking truth emerges. At Bat Gandharva Rang Mandir on September 16, 9.30 pm. Entry: Rs 200 onward.

Dinkar Dabhade’s third novel ‘Via Savargaon Khurd’ highlights the endless challenges facing farmers and other rural people. It has been brought to the stage by director Suyog Deshpande and performers such as Abhishek Ingole, Mukta Kadam and Rupali Godambe. At The Base Pune on September 17 and 18, 7 pm. Entry: Rs 300. Contact: 8087374577

On Screen

‘Borderlands’, by National Award-winning filmmaker Samarth Mahajan, delves into the daily lives and experiences of six people who live along the national borders of India, from the edges of Pakistan to Nepal and Myanmar. It is an endeavour to remember that “these regions are more than the politicised rhetoric surrounding them”. The screening is a part of Indie Focus, an initiative by Lost The Plot to bring independent films to people in multiple cities. At Great State Dive on September 18, 7.30 pm. Entry: Rs 450.

In The Open

Travel company Rivers and Ridges has organised a trip, titled Flowers of Kaas, to a UNESCO World Heritage Site that’s famous for biodiversity. From orchids to the wild and carnivorous Drosera Indica and 850 species of plants that bloom only in September, this trip will cover it all. On September 17, departure at 5 am. Entry: From Rs 1,385 per person (self-driven) to Rs 1,785 per person. Contact: 7350064961