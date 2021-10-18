Pune this week: Set camp at Pawna Lake, World Ballet Day with Royal Opera House and more

Find your inner storyteller

Discover the beauty of the Hindi language through poetry, conversations, essays and more. ‘Baal Kathakar-Hindi Communication and Storytelling’ by Not Just Tales are performances that aim to shape children’s personality through storytelling and the five-senses approach. With Khusshbo Chokhaani, a professional storyteller, public speaker and drama facilitator, find your inner storyteller who expresses effectively. For children between the age of six to 12 from October 20, every Wednesday at 4pm. Register at – https://allevents.in/online/hindi-communication-and-storytelling-baal-kathakar-6-12-years/80002176993512

Unwind at Pawna Lake

Ideal for an unwinding break amid nature, Pawna Lake is an exceptional, unexplored area 15 kilometres from Lonavala city. Set up camp and take up recreational and open-air exercises and swim in the lake by day and unwind around a pit fire, coupled with barbeque and stargazing in the evenings. Between October 18-31. Charges Rs 600 for children and Rs 1,200 for adults. Book at – in.bookmyshow.com/activities/pawna-lake-camping/ET00074418

Celebrate World Ballet Day

World Ballet Day is an annual celebration of ballet held annually on October 19. Join The Royal Ballet of The Royal Opera, a British opera company based in central London and catch a glimpse of one of the world’s greatest ballet companies as part of #WorldBalletDay 2021. On October 19 at 3:30 pm, find them on YouTube



Remembering poet Mareez

Mareez, born Abbas Abdul Ali Vasi, was a Gujarati poet, mainly popular for his Ghazals. Dastan-e-Mareez by writer and actor Drashti Dodiya with actor Pruthvish Mehta is a performance in the memory of Mareez, who is also known as ‘Ghalib of Gujarat’, on his death anniversary. The introduction event of Dastangoi is organised by Sahitya Pariwar – JamKhambhaliya and will be live on October 19 at 10:00 pm.

Revisiting Iroquois Theatre fire

On December 30, 1903, the gorgeous Iroquois Theatre in Chicago was on fire. Historian Jim Gibbons will discuss the tragedy of the Iroquois Theatre fire, explain how through mass panic, ignoring fire safety codes, and blocked exits, over 600 people died in the deadliest theatre fire in Chicago and United States’ history. On October 20 at 7:00 pm. Register at: allevents.in/online/the-chicago-iroquois-theatre-fire/200021739199959