Pune, this week: Ride to pick strawberries, plays on occasion of Women’s Day and more

Speaking Wheels is celebrating Women’s Day with an early ride to a farm in Bhukum for strawberry picking on March 7. An easy-to-moderate ride, the total distance covered will be 30 km. Hydration, route, support, refreshments, breakfast, as well as a back-up vehicle and technical assistance will be provided by the organisers. The reporting time is 6.15 am and the ride starts at 6.30 am from BU Bhandari showroom, near Abhimanshree. Entry: Rs 699 (Participants have to pay for the strawberries). Contact: 9881730219, 9822677591

Exploring questions on consent and sexuality

The play, titled ‘Allegedly’, explores questions of consent and sexuality. Delhi-based Mallika Taneja seeks to encourage conversations surrounding sexual violence, justice and our personal predicaments, complete with the contradictions, confusions and irregularities of our own behaviours and solidarities. On March 7, 8.30 pm, on Zoom. Entry: khoyapaaya.stores.instamojo.com

Amplifying female voices

Swatantra Theatre marks Women’s Day with the plays ‘Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hain’ and ‘Panchi Aise Aate Hain’. They have been written by Vijay Tendulkar, a playwright who upheld the rights of women in his writings by showing their position in society through gripping storylines. In ‘Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hain’, a mock trial during the rehearsal of a play turns into a questioning of unfulfilled desires, gender discrimination and redundant social customs. ‘Panchi Aise Aate Hain’ is about a family that is trying hard to “marry off” their daughter Saraswati and constant rejections have forced the girl to try harder to impress every new man she meets. She starts feeling unworthy when a stranger, who thinks of himself as a free bird, comes to their house with a magic formula. On March 7, ‘Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hain’ is at 6.30 pm and ‘Panchi Aise Ate Hain’ is at 8.30 pm. Open Air Theater, Inside SMJV, Next to BMCC, off FC Road, Deccan. Donor Passes Available at ticketkhidkee.com, Bookmyshow, and http://www.swatantratheater.com. Contact: 9767178857, 8329696186

Talk it out

Vandana Saxena Poria is a chartered accountant by profession but a storyteller at heart. As part of the The NoRona Virus Show, Pune-based artist Mad Bai will be in conversation with Poria, who “always has the longest list of stories”. On Instagram Live @TheMadBai, 7 pm.

Women Power

Storyteller Kakoli Bagchi will pay an ode to women power to mark International Women’s Day by recalling their adventures and choices. The event is a part of Twists and Tales, which is held on the first Sunday of every month at RAAH-a Literacy and Cultural Centre. On March 7, 4 pm-5.15 pm. Entry: Free

Art of creation

A jewellery making workshop by Studio Arizona will take participants through the twists and turns of creating neckpieces, matching earrings, hoop rings and a bracelet. The costume jewellery workshop is on March 8, 11 am-2 pm. Entry: Rs 1,500

Colour of glass

Create a serving tray with pre-cut mosaic glass tiles. Urja Studio Cafe, Wakad, has several shapes and colours of glass tiles ready for a workshop on creating mosaic trays. Participants will be encouraged to experiment with patterns, pictures or just group colours for an abstract design. On March 6, 5.30 pm (online) and March 7, 3.30 pm (offline). Entry: Rs 2,000. WhatsApp contact: 9730557776