scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Pune this week: Musical journey; struggles of common villagers and remembering Tagore

From a musical performance by Saint Tukaram to a Vrikshoporan ceremony to mark the 81st death anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, here’s what’s happening in Pune this week:

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: August 8, 2022 4:40:39 pm
Abhijat Natya Mahotsav, a festival commemorating the 75th Independence Day, will feature three plays as a tribute to all patriots of India.

From a musical performance by Saint Tukaram to a Vrikshoporan ceremony to mark the 81st death anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, here’s what’s happening in Pune this week:

Soulful musical journey

Saint Tukaram was a true devotee of Lord Vitthal. His wife, Avali, spent hours daily looking for him in the mountains near Dehu village when he would be immersed in the Divine detached from the real world. Once, Avali was searching for Saint Tukaram when a wild thorn pierced her foot and she fell unconscious. A strange lady who introduced herself as Lakhubai came to help Avali and Lord Vitthal took the thorn out of Avali’s feet. ‘Sangeet Dev Babhali’ is a soulful musical performance of Saint Tukaram’s Abhangas, transporting one through a spiritual journey. Catch the performance at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on August 9, 12:30pm.

Entry: ₹300 on BookMyShow.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...Premium
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
‘Vaarta Vaarta Vadhe’ is a play about a remote village.

Real-life struggles

‘Vaarta Vaarta Vadhe’ is a play about a remote village, where even getting proper network connectivity is a huge task. One fine day, the villagers come across a miserable news that baffles each and every one of them. The drama sheds light on real-life struggles of a common villager. Attend the play at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha on August 9, 6pm.

Entry: ₹150 to 200 on Ticketkhidakee.

Tribute to patriots

Abhijat Natya Mahotsav, a festival commemorating the 75th Independence Day, will feature three plays as a tribute to all patriots of India. The plays – ‘Tilak Ani Agarkar’, ‘Vasu Chi Sasu’ and ‘Hoy Mi Savarkar Boltoy’ – will be performed as part of the festival. The festival will kick off at Tilak Smarak Ranga Mandir on August 13, 11:50pm.

Entry: ₹300 to 600 on Ticketkhidakee.

Upasna is organising a Vrikshoporan ceremony at the College of Engineering on August 13

Remembering Tagore

More from Pune

To mark the 81st death anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Upasna is organising a Vrikshoporan ceremony at the College of Engineering on August 13 from 9am onwards and a screening of ‘Shrabon Ghono Ghono Hoye’ at The National Film Archive of India on August 14, 6pm.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 04:33:02 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

4

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

5

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

Featured Stories

C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP's election promise...
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP's election promise...
CPM Kozhikode Mayor invokes Krishna at RSS outfit event, party left red-f...
CPM Kozhikode Mayor invokes Krishna at RSS outfit event, party left red-f...
Nitish Kumar's shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips in ti...
Nitish Kumar's shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips in ti...
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as RS bids farewell to Vice President

PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as RS bids farewell to Vice President

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

Opinion: India’s tax-GDP ratio may be too high

Opinion: India’s tax-GDP ratio may be too high

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement