Pune this week: Musical journey; struggles of common villagers and remembering Tagore

From a musical performance by Saint Tukaram to a Vrikshoporan ceremony to mark the 81st death anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, here’s what’s happening in Pune this week:

Soulful musical journey

Saint Tukaram was a true devotee of Lord Vitthal. His wife, Avali, spent hours daily looking for him in the mountains near Dehu village when he would be immersed in the Divine detached from the real world. Once, Avali was searching for Saint Tukaram when a wild thorn pierced her foot and she fell unconscious. A strange lady who introduced herself as Lakhubai came to help Avali and Lord Vitthal took the thorn out of Avali’s feet. ‘Sangeet Dev Babhali’ is a soulful musical performance of Saint Tukaram’s Abhangas, transporting one through a spiritual journey. Catch the performance at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on August 9, 12:30pm.

Entry: ₹300 on BookMyShow.

Real-life struggles

‘Vaarta Vaarta Vadhe’ is a play about a remote village, where even getting proper network connectivity is a huge task. One fine day, the villagers come across a miserable news that baffles each and every one of them. The drama sheds light on real-life struggles of a common villager. Attend the play at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha on August 9, 6pm.

Entry: ₹150 to 200 on Ticketkhidakee.

Tribute to patriots

Abhijat Natya Mahotsav, a festival commemorating the 75th Independence Day, will feature three plays as a tribute to all patriots of India. The plays – ‘Tilak Ani Agarkar’, ‘Vasu Chi Sasu’ and ‘Hoy Mi Savarkar Boltoy’ – will be performed as part of the festival. The festival will kick off at Tilak Smarak Ranga Mandir on August 13, 11:50pm.

Entry: ₹300 to 600 on Ticketkhidakee.

Remembering Tagore

To mark the 81st death anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Upasna is organising a Vrikshoporan ceremony at the College of Engineering on August 13 from 9am onwards and a screening of ‘Shrabon Ghono Ghono Hoye’ at The National Film Archive of India on August 14, 6pm.