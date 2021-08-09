Pune This Week: Memories of a dying river and dramatic conversations over phone

The audience calls a phone number, where they hear an IVRS voice that asks them certain questions and subsequently connects them to any one of the seven experiences currently available. It is presented by Delhi-ased Kaivalya Plays. (Photo : Kaivalya website)

Ngan Hiar Sha Wah (I’m going down to the River) is a digital theatre performance using elements of storytelling to unfold the narrative of a heavily polluted river, ka Wah Umkhrah, and its dying tributaries flowing through the city of Shillong in Meghalaya. Through the performance of memory using poetry, words, sounds and musical compositions including ki phawar and connecting these to visual expression, we have compiled a series of chapters taking the audience on a journey of the past, the blurred lines of memory, the present and the liminal spaces of lost narratives. An initiative of Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan New Delhi, it is presented by Lapdiang A Syiem and a team of other artists. From August 9-13. Prior registration required. Write to Nidhi.Kol@goethe.de to register.

Making resin jewellery involves a number of techniques, from using resin pigments and hardness in the right proportion to working with cords, threads, wires, chains, glitter, embeds and other materials. Studio Artzone will go through this process in a workshop on making professional resin jewellery at their studio on Bhandarkar Road. You get to take home three neckpieces, two pair of earrings and a finger ring. On August 10 and 11, 11 am-2 pm.

For all the aspiring Dance Movement Therapy practitioners, applications for Post Graduate Diploma in Dance Movement Therapy have opened. It stretches over 800 hours and involves experiential and theoretical learning. The course is conducted by Artspehere in consultation with The Arts Therapists CoLab, among others. Contact: courses@soulspherepune.com, 9561720001