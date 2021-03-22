Pune this week: Liven up your evenings with theatre, art workshops and a visit to a gallery

The comic family drama revolves around Mane and his wife and infuses events with solid practical teachings (Source: Book My Show website)

Explore the old city of Pune on foot, linger in its bylanes and listen to stories of the rise and fall of the Peshwas. Amble through the historic bazaars, admire the different architectural styles of monuments, temples and houses and learn about the traditional art and craft that make up the city’s history. Pune Heritage Walk with The Western Routes will be held on March 28, 9 am, at Shaniwarwada. Charges; Rs 500. Contact: 9405591758

The performance, Sangeet Dahan Akhyan, is an attempt to navigate the darker side of human life and society. A satire in which music plays an integral part, Sangeet Dahan Akhyan explores how the system and man’s vices go hand in hand and one cannot be blamed at the cost of the other. At Bharat Natya Rang Mandir on March 26, 6 pm. Tickets: Rs 200.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

There is always something interesting happening in the life of Mr. Dhananjay Mane, the protagonist of the play Dhananjay Mane Ithech Rahtat. The comic family drama revolves around Mane and his wife and infuses events with solid practical teachings. At Ram Krishna More auditorium on March 27. Tickets: Rs 300 onward on BookMyShow.

If you like to decorate your fridge with magnets, here’s a workshop right for you. Studio Artzone has an online workshop in which you can learn three technique of making clay fridge magnets. The instruction will be via a video and you can access it online from home. On March 25, 4 pm. Charges; Rs 200. Contact via WhatsApp: 9822254472

Paintings, sculptural installations, drawings, collage works and prints — Delhi-based artist M. Pravat creates these with material that draw on lived experiences of the built environment. His works evoke the disintegration of cityscapes where blueprints, maps, architecture and geological land mass collapse into one another. Titled Fugitive Dust, the exhibition is being held at VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery. Till May 02 at Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free