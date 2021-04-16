Pune, this week: Solve a murder online, or watch a play on coping with crisis

The iconic Guid Hall School in the UK has had to postpone its spring season of events, but has made a line-up of online broadcasts available for free. The final-year actors of the school have worked with Barrel Organ to create All Your Houses, a play that explores how we cope with a crisis. On the Guildhall School’s YouTube channel till April 28.

The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards, one of the most prestigious events of the country, has adapted to the new normal by taking the online route. The focus on Friday is a conversation with the artistes behind Lassanwala, a play about a 60-year-old Brahmin man’s realisation that caste is not as important as he thought. Director Hemant Pandey, scriptwriter Vidit Tripathi, and actors Alok Kumar and Himanshu Talreja explore the challenges that are put forward on actors by the director and scriptwriter of a production. In a conversation moderated by Gopal Datt, they look at the techniques and tricks that actors use to sustain their performances and the different styles of acting that are called upon to keep audiences riveted. On April 16, on Facebook and YouTube pages of Meta awards.

The play, Unusual Suspect, is an immersive murder mystery that unfolds online. A group of friends come together on a video call for their college reunion. Things get hairy when they’re unwillingly roped in to solve the murder of their friend. They have to race against time to make sure they are not the next victim of the murderer. The play involves solving puzzles, random tasks and one’s skills to protect oneself and find the murderer. On April 17 on Zoom. Tickets: Rs 249 on BookMyShow

Steps into the tomb of the famous king Tutankhamun and explore his amazing treasures. An Egyptologist guide will take you back in time in a live event that uses 360 reconstructions, photos and other media during a Zoom presentation. The tomb of King Tut is located in the Valley of the Kings. This young king from the New Kingdom was around 10 years old when he ascended the throne and died when he was only 19. You will get a chance to see his royal mummy and hear about the curse of the most famous king of ancient Egypt. On April 17 on Eventbrite.

The Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan (Son of Ponni) has swept imaginations since it was first published in 1950. The five-part historical novel has been adapted into stage plays, directed by D. Malikraj, and is now being streamed by TVK Cultural. On April 17, 6.30 pm, on BookMyShow. Charges: Rs 300.