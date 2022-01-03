Pune This Week: Learn nuances of bird photography, visit flamingo country

Sumit Dhuper leads a photo walk at Vetal Tekdi to give participants an opportunity to learn the concepts and fundamentals of bird photography. The event, organised by SPW Expedition, includes many other photography topics and the group will be allowed to select any two for discussion during the workshop session. On January 9, 7 am-12 pm. Charges: Free. Contact: http://www.sumitphotoworld.com

Bird Watching

Experience the world of flamingos at a Flamingo and Bird Watching Tour in Bhigwan, organised by Western Routes. The Ujjani dam backwaters attract a large number of migratory birds in winter, including the magnificent Greater Flamingos. More than 300 beautiful species of birds have been spotted here. After lunch, the group will head to the stunning rock-carved Bhuleshwar temple, from the 8th century. Both these destinations are a photographer’s delight and highly Instagrammable. On January 8. Charges: Rs 2,000. Contact: 9405591758.

Thrilling Acts

Rambo Circus presents a range of world-class thrilling acts for children and adults, ensuring that nobody leaves the tent without a smile. Behind Fun Time Multiplex, Singhagad Road, from January 7. Contact: rambocircus@gmail.com

Happily Married?

In the play, ‘Eka Lagnachi Pudhchi Gosht’, the protagonists, Manoj and Manisha, have been happily married for over 18 years. Now, their relationship is facing a midlife crisis. Will they find out that they are still in love with each other or will they chase new desires? Find out on January 8, 9.30 pm, at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha. Charges: Rs 300.

Pandemic Lens

‘Between One Shore and Several Others’ is a solo exhibition by Vivek Vilasini, a multimedia artist from Kerala. This series displays his latest photographic prints, which capture movement and captivity during the pandemic, lending an aesthetic dimension to the situation. At VHC gallery in Koregaon Park.