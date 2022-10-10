scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Pune This Week: From searching for the meaning of life to going on a virtual pilgrimage

‘Tu Mhanshil Tasa’ is a play about a newly married couple trying to figure out their life, while they are struck with a tragedy.

Art enthusiasts in the city can visit the acclaimed Pottery Festival called the ‘Pune Potters’ Market 2022’.

If one is interested in plays, and western music or is eager to go on a pilgrimage, they have many options to choose from in Pune this week.

Figuring out life

Tu Mhanshil Tasa’ is a play about a newly married couple trying to figure out their life, while they are struck with a tragedy. In the process of figuring out solutions, they end up with disagreements. The production by Gauri Theatres has Sankarshan Karhade and Bhakti Desai in lead roles and is directed by Prasad Oak. Attend the play at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha on October 13, 9:30 pm.

Entry: ₹300 on Bookmyshow

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...Premium
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...

Evolving over time

Formed in New Delhi by Suryakant Sawhney, Peter Cat Recording Co. is a group that has mutated over time, evolving with each album: from gypsy jazz to psychedelic cabaret; ballroom waltzes to epic space disco; bossa supernova to uneasy listening. Catch the group with the supporting performance by post-punk trio Begum, at Drome Arena on October 14, 7:30 pm.

Entry: ₹1,599 onwards on Insider

Potter’s wheel

Art enthusiasts in the city can visit the acclaimed Pottery Festival called the ‘Pune Potters’ Market 2022’. The unique festival curated by IGA Galleria is supported by Bhoomi Pottery and will showcase some of the best works in pottery, one of the oldest and most prevalent of the decorative arts. The festival will be held for the second weekend from October 14 at The Pavilion on Senapati Bapat Road. Entry to the festival will be from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm on all days and will be free of cost.

Virtual pilgrimage

More from Pune

Japanese American Memorial Pilgrimages (JAMP) brings back Tadaima! A Community Virtual Pilgrimage. Tadaima 2022 focuses on the theme of memory. Enthusiasts can catch Japanese American artists, films, and live panel discussions featuring diverse speakers from October 11 to October 18. The pilgrimage is free and available online at http://www.jampilgrimages.com.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 06:32:12 pm
Next Story

Pune: Traffic at Chandani Chowk to be stopped between 12.30 am and 1 am every day for blasting of rocks

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement