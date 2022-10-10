Pune This Week: From searching for the meaning of life to going on a virtual pilgrimage

If one is interested in plays, and western music or is eager to go on a pilgrimage, they have many options to choose from in Pune this week.

Figuring out life

‘Tu Mhanshil Tasa’ is a play about a newly married couple trying to figure out their life, while they are struck with a tragedy. In the process of figuring out solutions, they end up with disagreements. The production by Gauri Theatres has Sankarshan Karhade and Bhakti Desai in lead roles and is directed by Prasad Oak. Attend the play at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha on October 13, 9:30 pm.

Entry: ₹300 on Bookmyshow

Evolving over time

Formed in New Delhi by Suryakant Sawhney, Peter Cat Recording Co. is a group that has mutated over time, evolving with each album: from gypsy jazz to psychedelic cabaret; ballroom waltzes to epic space disco; bossa supernova to uneasy listening. Catch the group with the supporting performance by post-punk trio Begum, at Drome Arena on October 14, 7:30 pm.

Entry: ₹1,599 onwards on Insider

Potter’s wheel

Art enthusiasts in the city can visit the acclaimed Pottery Festival called the ‘Pune Potters’ Market 2022’. The unique festival curated by IGA Galleria is supported by Bhoomi Pottery and will showcase some of the best works in pottery, one of the oldest and most prevalent of the decorative arts. The festival will be held for the second weekend from October 14 at The Pavilion on Senapati Bapat Road. Entry to the festival will be from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm on all days and will be free of cost.

Virtual pilgrimage

Japanese American Memorial Pilgrimages (JAMP) brings back Tadaima! A Community Virtual Pilgrimage. Tadaima 2022 focuses on the theme of memory. Enthusiasts can catch Japanese American artists, films, and live panel discussions featuring diverse speakers from October 11 to October 18. The pilgrimage is free and available online at http://www.jampilgrimages.com.