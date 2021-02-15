Pune, this week: From an art exhibition to an astronomy course and a lot more

Different Visions

Origins of a Perennial Bouquet, an exhibition curated by Bose Krishnamachari features works that reflect a range of material, artisanship and workmanship. Among the featured artists is Benitha Perciyal, whose practice encapsulates the use of primarily organic materials, with a strong focus on those that induce olfactory experiences such as myrrh, cinnamon and frankincense; Tanya Goel, who focuses on textured pigments though she uses a diverse array of materials from urban climes such as aluminum, concrete, glass, soil and mica to accentuate the equally versatile effect of light on them; Manish Nai, who is set apart by his thrust on minimalism at a time where excessive ornamentation is the norm; and Sumedh Rajendran, in whose works one finds contradictory values and social apathy juxtaposed. At Vida Heydari Contemporary Art Gallery till February 28.

Space and Beyond

Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute and Jyotirvidya Parisanstha have launched a course on astronomy in ancient India. The topics include “Introduction to astronomical concepts”, “Indian Time Measurement Systems”, “Indian Astronomers”, “Ancient Indian Concepts about Astral Bodies, Planetary Motion and Space”, “Instruments and Observatories” and “Archeo-Astronomy”. A batch in Marathi begins on February 15. The course will be held till February 20, 8 pm-9.30 pm. Entry: Rs 1,000. Registration Link – https://forms.gle/omCeH9Dcf9HqzASs7

Light and Shadow

Tholu Bommalata refer to puppets created from goat and sheep skin and designed and painted by artisans

A performance, titled Tholu Bommalata, brings the traditional shadow theater tradition of Andhra Pradesh to an online performance. Tholu Bommalata refer to puppets created from goat and sheep skin and designed and painted by artisans. They appear on stage, behind a white curtain, and the audience can only view the coloured shadows, but not the actual puppets, by means of a light source. In the performance, painting, music, dance, engraving, acting and narrative storytelling come together in a riveting entertainer. On BookMyShow on February 15 onward. Charges: Rs 30. Click on https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/tholu-bommalata/ET00305516

Things of Beauty

A workshop on making jewellery from resin not only takes you through the process but also ensures you go home with six works you have created, from neckpieces to earrings to finger rings. At Studio Artzone on February 16 and 17, 11 am-2 pm. Entry: Rs 1,500. Contact: 9822254472

