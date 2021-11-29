Pune this week: Winter is here and cultural calendar is packed with a show for everyone

Devotional dance and music

Tuka Mhane, a dance theatre production of a new and fresh perspective on the abhangas, the journey, and the mental and emotional transformation of Sant Tukaram, will be presented by dancers Arundhati Patwardhan and Manasi Jog. This will be followed by Gaanvardhan Yuva Puraskar award-winning vocalist Jaydeep Vaidya’s renditions of Bhaktirag.

At The Box on November 30, 6:45 pm. Entry: Rs 200 on ticketkhidakee.com

Immersive theatre experience

Darkroom, the flagship project of the Rangaai Theatre Company, is an immersive sensory theatre experience, about three classical stories presented in an experiential way. Here’s a teaser — Upon arrival, while you are still blindfolded, you are greeted with characters from the story whispering in your ears. It is said a scent can bring back some memories and so we expose you with some scents distinctively from each story. You are also given the power to decide the fate of the characters from the story.

At Raah: Literacy and Cultural Centre, on December 4. Entry: Rs 199, on BookMyShow.

The Darkroom (Photo: The Darkroom (Photo: Facebook /Rangaai Theatre Company)

Creative workshop

Create your own resin art masterpiece at a workshop organised by Studio Art Zone. The techniques covered include working with resin and hardener, use of four varieties of resin pigments and blow technique. You get to take home a tray and three coasters.

On December 1, 11 am-2 pm. WhatsApp: 9822254472.

Conflicts of motherhood

Written by Anjali Kabra and directed by Akash Shirke, Canvas Theatre’s Namurad deals with conflicts of motherhood and social conventions that women are required to uphold.

At Copra Manch on December 4, 11 am. Watch online till December 6. Entry: Rs 200 on ticketkhidakee.com

Notes from a Food Forest — Photographic work of Vivek Vilasini Notes from a Food Forest — Photographic work of Vivek Vilasini

Photo exhibition on pandemic

“Between One Shore and Several Others’ is a solo exhibition by Vivek Vilasini, a multimedia artist from Kerala. This series displays his latest photographic prints, which capture movement and captivity during Covid-19 pandemic, lending an aesthetic dimension to the situation.

At VHC gallery in Koregaon Park till January 2022.