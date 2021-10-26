Pune this week: An Evening With Chekhov, a one-day Comic Art workshop and more

In the early 1860’s, a group of young artists took a step back from academic rules and introduced modern ideas and new techniques in their paintings. During their first exhibition in Paris in 1874, the name Impressionism was given to the movement. Explore the artistic movement with a webinar which will focus on the work of a female artist Berthe Morisot. Organised by Institut Français Jaipur, enjoy French Kaleidoscope with guest Lea Marie for a discussion on Morisot, one of the major figures of Parisian modernity and innovative artists of the circle who introduced new aesthetic experimentations in her paintings. On October 26, 4pm onwards

Russian writer Anton Chekhov, observed each incident of his life through a different perspective and never fails to amaze the audience. Be a part of ‘An Evening With Chekhov’, a play production by Swatantra Theatre on a combination of short stories penned by Chekhov, with every story that presents a slice of life. At Open Air Theatre on October 28, 8:45pm Entry: ₹199. Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Jaag Utha Hai Raigad (When Raigad Fort Comes To Life) is the Hindi adaptation of noted Marathi playwright Vasant Kanetkar’s superhit historic Marathi play Raigadala Jevha Jaag Yete. The play directed by Abhijeet Choudhary and translated by Vasant Dev explores the rarely talked about relationship between Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji. At Open Air Theatre on October 28 and October 30, 6pm Entry: ₹199. Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Ever read relatable comics, the ones that hit you right in the heart? Ever made up similar content? Organised by Archcult, join a one-day Comic Art workshop with host comic artist Stephy Ann Tomy. On October 29, 6pm and October 30, 4pm. Early bird registration: ₹199 and Normal Registration: ₹299. Book a slot at archcult.org.

‘When the Colours Ran Away’, a digital storytelling piece about an exciting and most unexpected experience two eight-year-old children have during their trip to an Art Museum. But once there, they notice something strange – the colours from the painting have all run away! Writer and director C G Salamander and actor and storyteller Kavya Srinivasan bring a digital performance, inspired by the paintings of Emily Carr about two boys, errant colours and artworks imbued with life. A video on demand, you can watch the performance at ₹250 on Insider.