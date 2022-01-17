This winter week in Pune, go on a nature walk with a camera, watch a play or stay home with online art

Join Sumit Dhuper on a photo walk at Taljai Hills, which gives participants an opportunity to learn the concepts and fundamentals of nature photography. The event, organised by SPW Expedition, includes topics such as using a camera in manual mode and having a better understanding of camera settings. On January 22, 7 am-11 pm. Charges: free. Contact: www.sumitphotoworld.com

Catch a Marathi play, Final Trap, which revolves around a case of fraud that is being investigated in a company on January 21. Full of comic moments and suspense, the play aims to keep audiences glued to their seats. At Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Kothrud. Entry: Rs 200 onward

If you want to hone your guitar-playing skills, you might want to try an online workshop by American guitarist Jennifer Batten, who has played on all three of Michael Jackson’s world tours between 1987 to 1997. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp’s masterclass is live, online and interactive. On January 20. Entry: $50 on AllEvents.

The MIT Institute of Design has organised an online workshop, titled Kissa Kursi Ka, which tackles topics such as making quick conceptual models and the functional parameters of a chair design. The workshop is aimed at design aspirants, to give them an opportunity to develop their portfolio, enhance creative thinking and skills and get an idea of design discipline in greater depth. On January 18, 2.30 pm-4.30 pm. Register on this link.