Pune this week: City gears up for Christmas, with fairs, food, books and theatre

It’s the season to be jolly and enjoy life with family and friends, and adding to the buzz is a mini-Christmas fair at Mauji Cafe. The fair will feature more than 30 artists, local businesses that will exhibit a range of products, from clothes and shoes to art and jewellery. Add to this a well-decorated Christmas tree, live music and activities such as live art and pottery. On December 25 at Mauji Cafe, 4 pm-10 pm. Entry: Rs 100

Flea Market

The Great Christmas Flea Market, with more than 50 pop-up stalls for food, clothes and a range of collectibles, will be held at Amanora Mall from December 24 to 26. Entry: Free

Shopping Carnival

An ode to the season, the Shopping Carnival at Poona Club brings designer apparels, winter wear, New Year gift items and other curated goods for Christmas, New Year and other events of winter. On December 23 and 24, 11 am-10 pm. Entry: Free

Toy-Donation Drive

Phoenix Marketcity has organised a community-driven Christmas Toy-Donation Drive that will span the city, and reach out to corporates, schools, gated communities, banks and spaces apart from the mall. They are calling out to people to collect old toys that their children have outgrown and donate them to this cause. Donation baskets for toy collection have been placed in more than 20 societies in and around Pune, Kotak Mahindra bank branches, and at the mall. The drive that began on December 17, will continue till the end of the month. Entry: Free

Literature Festival

The Pune International Literature Festival brings an enviable line-up from across the world. On December 21, Shobhaa De features in a session titled “Life Mantras: What Matters Most”. Geetanjali Joshi converses with Lt Gen Satish Due and Kulpreet Yadav in the session, “Bravehearts of the Country”, on January 22, while Bharat Dabholkar and Usha Laxman celebrate 100 years of RK Laxman on January 23. Among the other sessions are “Dementia; Understanding and Prevention” with John Lotherington and Ian Sheriff, and “Putting a Face to India’s Farm Crisis”. The sessions are online and will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Contact: http://www.pilf.in. Entry: Free

Water World

The play, Sordid, explores the dynamics of being water-wives in water-parched India. It talks about sexual politics as a weapon of exploitation against women who have no recourse to water except for common wells and rivulets. Tukaram, a farmer and his three wives, of whom only the first has conjugal rights, strive to survive in a water-parched village. While the youngest wife, Kali, excels in farming, she has to take over the back-breaking work of fetching water from 15 miles away, as that is the only way she can guarantee food and a roof over her head. As she embarks to fetch water, she realises that the water comes at a cost, the cost of her dignity. The play by Theatre Nisha will be held at Jyotsna Bhole Sabhagruha to open Maharashtra Cultural Centre’s theatre festival, on December 22, 7.30 pm. Entry: Free