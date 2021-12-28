Pune this week: Enjoy death-defying acts at Rambo Circus, new year camp at Bhira village

Rambo Circus presents a range of first-of-its-kind with spellbinding feats performed by traditional Indian artists. From death-defying acts like the Globe of Death, Flying Trapeze, to new acts like roller skating, ladder balance, contortion, German wheel, Cycle tricks, rolla bolla, aerial acts alongside clowns, it is a show of complete family entertainment. The circus is open from December 27 to January 2 (4 pm and 7 pm) near Mundhwa railway bridge, Mundwa. Buy tickets for Rs 250 – https://in.bookmyshow.com/pune/events/rambo-circus/ET00317037/bookingStep/datetime

Look for that perfect waterfall hidden inside the jungle on New Year’s eve, 90 kilometers from Pune. Set up camp, unwind around a pit fire, coupled with Barbeque and music. Join Treks and Trails India and visit the Devkund Waterfall located near Bhira Village. December 31 at 4 pm at the campsite. Charges – Child (5 to 9 years): Rs. 999/- (per person), Adult (Above 10 years): Rs. 1599/- (per person) Register at – https://in.bookmyshow.com/pune/activities/treks-and-trails-bhira-new-year-camping/ET00319604/bookingStep/tickets

Artist Sanjay Desai believes in creating watercolor paintings, without getting bogged down by technique or exactness. He sets a fast rhythm while executing his work to achieve the best results. His art makes the viewer identify with all senses to help create a connection with the painting that goes beyond the paper and pigment. Visit the exhibition – #Unlocked at ArtDay, Bhandarkar Road, Deccan Gymkhana from December 22 to January 2, 11.30 am – 6.30 pm.

With Pune’s very own indie-pop group Fiddlecraft, soothe your ears and have their original composition as a fantastic company for your mid-week unwind. On December 28 at 8pm, High Spirits Cafe. Buy tickets for Rs 200 – https://insider.in/event/indiestan-presents-fiddlecraft-dec29-2021/buy/shows/61c4337f20249700081ff965/Tickets

Knead and dough! Learn how to make artisan baked goods like the Banana Cinnamon Bread, Focaccia, Multi grain Tomato Loaf, Challah and many more, with Rajul Sanghvi who has been teaching cookery classes since 1997, from quick and simple to scrumptious and exotic dishes. On December 29 from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Charges – Rs 1100 Call to enrol – 9766622662 or 9823844393.