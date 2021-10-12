Pune this week: Celebrate a 100 year old turtle’s birthday, make Bengali sweets and more

Shakespeare’s ‘To be or not to be’ seems to be more relevant than ever in light of the crisis the youth is facing today, feels Bhushan Sanjayshri Patil. Moving forward from just mere reflection, H2O is therapy based performance where an attempt to give a meditative experience to the audience by exploring forms such as physical theater, sculpture, graffiti, audio poetry and traditional forms is explored. Since the performance is a pre-recorded video, you can access it from the comfort of your home. Charges: Rs. 150 at Click on https://insider.in/h2o-jul4-2021/event

‘Applause Vadodara’ presents Indian Mythology stories for children in an interactive and fun filled format where one can share, express, perform and learn. Experience perspective from stories creating stories and performance skills along with thinking out of box diction,and teamwork with founder Apsara Iyengar, writer, director and actor and Amita Khare, a performance storyteller from Delhi. Wednesday to Friday, 5pm to 6pm. Charges: Rs. 500 to Rs 1200. Contact: +91 9879918914.

While the pandemic has thrown water over Durga Puja pandal hopping and gorging down on mouth watering delicacies and sweets, with Studio Artzone learn how to make flavorsome Bengali sweets like Rasgulla, Chamcham and Rajbhog during this festive season. On October 14, 3pm onwards. Charges: ₹800. Contact: 9822254472

A family of eight hundred turtles spread all across the world and their father is turning a hundred years old. To celebrate, these eight hundred siblings embark on a grand adventure to gather together at Velas, on the coast of India. Once Upon a Tide is a digital art and storytelling piece for all age groups, created by Art Apart and produced by ThinkArts. Charge: ₹250 Click on: https://insider.in/once-upon-a-tide-jun11-2021/event

The Royal Opera House presents Storytelling in opera, a live panel discussion curated by Peter Brathwaite – acclaimed baritone and prominent advocate for equity, inclusion, and restorative justice in the arts. The free digital event, supporting Black History Month 2021, seeks to explore how the theatre industry can move towards more embedded representation on its stages through the stories told, the people who perform them, where they are performed and why. On October 14, set a reminder by clicking on the video above.