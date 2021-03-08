Pune this week: Art, craft, writing and a travel to tiger country

The class is from March 10-March 31. The duration of the class is two hours and the course has 23 lessons. Price: Rs 499. (File Photo)

Paintings, sculptural installations, drawings, collage works and prints — Delhi-based artist M. Pravat creates these with material that draw on lived experiences of the built environment. His works evoke the disintegration of cityscapes where blueprints, maps, architecture and geological land mass collapse into one another.

Titled Fugitive Dust, the exhibition is being held at VHC Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery. Till May 02 at Marvel Alaina, Showroom 3, Lane 8, Koregaon Park. Entry: Free

Aspiring writers have a new teacher — the creator of legendary stories about children, ghosts, animals and the Himalayas. Ruskin Bond takes participants through the twists and turns of creating gripping realities on page on Unlu. “To succeed at anything, you have to care desperately about the thing itself and not the benefits that come with it,” he says. The class is from March 10-March 31. The duration of the class is two hours and the course has 23 lessons. Price: Rs 499

Eminent theatre scholar, playwright, novelist and linguist Dr Rajiv Naik will be delivering the Brahmanand Deshpande Memorial Lecture on the topic, “Writing the history of performing arts” at Pune University main building on March 9, 3.30 pm.

Studio Artzone is holding a course in crochet jewellery, which covers the four basic stitches, reading graphs and patterns and basics of jewellery -making and assembly. You could take home a motif earring, crochet hoop earrings and crochet pendant, among others. At Studio Artzone from March 9- 10. Charges: Rs 1,800. Contact: 9822254472

The mighty Sal forest was one of the inspirations for Rudyard Kipling’s ‘The Jungle book’. Journeys, a travel organisation in Pune, has planned a trip to one of the largest parks in India, which is spread in an area of 2100 Sq. Kms and is home to approx 85 wild tigers.

The other predators here include the leopard, Wild Dogs and Jackals. From March 11-14. Charges; Rs 33,800 per person. Contact: 9890307271