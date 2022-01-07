Pune This Week: Experience magic of galaxy, take part in art symposium and watch theatre

India’s oldest association of amateur astronomers, Jyotirvidya Parisanstha, has organised an exhibition, titled “Comets, Meteors and Planets” to excite stargazers of the city. Due to COVID protocol, registration is necessary. At Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery, January 7-9. Entry: Free. Contact: jvppune.in

As part of Books, Chai and More, an online and offline event conducted by Sameer Joshi on books, participants will discuss A Passage North, the 2021 Booker Prize winner, which begins with a telephone call informing Krishan that his grandmother’s former care-giver, Rani, has died under unexpected circumstances. The news arrives on the heels of an email from Anjum, an activist Krishnan fell in love with four years earlier, bringing with it the stirring of distant memories and desires. As Krishan makes the long journey by train from Colombo into the war-torn Northern Province for the funeral, he also begins a passage into the soul of an island devastated by violence. A Passage North is a poignant memorial for the missing and the dead, and a meditation on time and consciousness. On January 9, 4 pm to 5.30 pm. Entry: Free. Register on Townscript.

The Marathi play Punha Sahi Re Sahi has been enthralling audiences for more than 15 years, largely due to the dexterity of actor Bharat Jadhav and director Kedar Shinde. The play revolves around a successful businessman who suddenly disappears. His lawyer comes up with three wills and four beneficiaries — a twist with dramatic results. On January 9, 12.30 pm at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, and 5.30 pm at Tilak Smarak Mandir. Entry: Rs 300 onward

In the play Hashtag Premalap, Siddharth and Suraj are single professionals who are room mates. Siddharth is in love with his college friend Divya but has never had the courage to tell her. Suraj comes up with a plan, leading to a hilarious incidents and an unexpected finale. At Sudarshan Rangmanch on January 8. Entry: Rs 100

India Art Fair is holding its first international online symposium, titled Staging the Contemporary: The Next Generation, in collaboration with Delhi-based insititutins, Ishara Art Foundation and Shiv Nadar University. The symposium, which started January 6, features a new generation of artists, curators, collectives and writers who are working in South Asia. The six panels will discuss topics ranging from the cutting-edge of curatorial techniques to artist-led publications and art writing and criticism today. On January 7 over Zoom. Entry: Free. Contact: https://indiaartfair.in/