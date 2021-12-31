Pune this New Year’s Eve: Four thousand year old history of chocolate, a morning concert on-location sketching

Aamne-Saamne is a light-hearted take on the complexities of marriage. Directed and written by Niraj Shirvaikar, the play explores the generation gap between a traditional marriage and a modern-day man-woman relationship. Starring Madhura Deshpande, Leena Bhagvat, Rohan Gujar and Mangesh Kadam, the play presents a hilarious, feel-good story of two couples living next door to each other. At Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on January 1, 5pm and at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha on January 2, 12:30pm Entry: ₹300. Book tickets

Manoj and Manisha are happily married for over 18 years. But, in the quest of a few desires, their relationship enters a midlife crisis. Eventually, they find out if they are still in love with each other or are chasing new desires. Starring actors Kavita Medhekar and Prashant Damle in titular roles, be a part of the laugh riot that is a journey of life Eka Lagnachi Pudhachi Gosht by writer-director Advait Dadarkar. At Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir on January 1, 1pm Entry: ₹300. Book tickets

Chocolate’s four thousand year history began in ancient Mesoamerica, present day Mexico. The first cacao plants were found and the Olmec, one of the earliest civilizations in Latin America, were the first to turn the cacao plant into chocolate. They drank their chocolate during rituals and used it as medicine. With storyteller Kakoli Bagchi, get to know all about the delicious and wonderful world of chocolates. Veena Srianand, a chocolatier will present a variety of chocolates at the event. At RAAH – A Literacy & Cultural Centre on January 2, 4pm.

Begin your year at the Vitthal Mandir at Vitthalwadi Riverside. Join Urban Sketchers Pune to sketch the surroundings – the bridge, the river or chowk with cars or people. Artist Kaushal Shah will also give a demo on the use of Gouache. With maintaining a personal distance and wearing masks, sharpen your sketching techniques and enjoy one sketch at a time. On January 2, from 8am to 10am.

Swanandi Creation presents Prabhatswar, a morning raga concert with Indian vocalist Pandit Shounak Abhisheki. He will be accompanied by Pandit Mangesh Mulye on tabla and Milind Kulkarni on the Harmonium. On January 2, 7am at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune.

Be a part of a great evening of poetry with Chaitanya Satbhai and Akshay Upalekar in this मै feel! Presented by Khidkee Media, the event will be held at Aayaam by the House of Aadyaa. On January 2, 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Entry: ₹120. Book tickets

