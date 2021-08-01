Pune: Thieves break windows of 10 cars to steal music systems

Music systems of ten cars were stolen from the Gananjay Society in the Kothrud area of Pune in the early hours of Friday. The thieves broke the front window glasses of the cars parked in the society.

A First Information Report in the case was registered at Kothrud police station on Saturday by one of the owners of the car. Subsequently, police launched a probe and checked footage from the security cameras installed in the area.

Senior inspector Meghshyam Dange, in charge of the Kothrud police station, said, “Preliminary examination of the footage from security cameras suggest that the thieves came in a car and targeted the cars parked on the road. They broke the front window glasses and took out the music systems. The total cost of stolen music systems is around 2.5 lakh. We are working on various clues available.”

A police officer said that three persons carried metal rods and other tools. They smashed the glass and stole the music systems.

Senior inspector Dange said, “As far as we know, the residents were asleep and did not hear the glass break. The police patrolling frequency is also lower during this time. The thieves may have taken advantage of this. We are taking steps to further increase the patrolling frequency in the area.”