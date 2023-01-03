scorecardresearch
Diamond, gold, euros among valuables worth Rs 41 lakh stolen from Pune businessman’s house

The police said the complainant was out of the country for over two weeks and returned to Pune on December 31.

Burglars fled with cash in both rupees and euros worth over Rs 2 lakh, said the police. (Photo: Reuters/File)
Diamond and gold ornaments, and cash, including euros, worth over Rs 41 lakh, were stolen from a businessman’s house in Kothrud when he was out of the country recently, said the police.

The Kothrud police launched an investigation into the case on the complaint filed by the 79-year-old man who ran an automobile spares manufacturing company in Pune. The police said the complainant was out of the country for over two weeks and returned to Pune on December 31.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the house located in the Paud Road area of Kothrud had been locked since December 13. On December 29, a security guard from the locality noticed that the door lock was broken. A family member of the complainant then came to check and the burglary came to light. Upon his return, the complainant approached the police.

The FIR stated the suspects broke open the lock as well as broke the safe in the bedroom cupboard. The burglars decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 32 lakh, diamond jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh, and cash in both rupees and euros worth over Rs 2 lakh, said the police.

More from Pune

Senior inspector Hemant Patil, in-charge of the Kothrud police station, said, “We are probing various clues available, including some footage from security cameras installed in the area.”

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 15:25 IST
