Pune: Theft at insect control department of PMC

A COMPUTER, keyboard, mouse and a printer were allegedly stolen from the insect control department of the PMC, located near Shaniwar Wada. Police said the theft was committed by unknown persons, who escaped from the spot.

A staffer of the department, identified as Atiq Sayyad (49), lodged the FIR at Vishrambaug police station on Sunday. The insect control department is under the jurisdiction of the Vishrambaug Wada ward office.

According to police, unidentified persons broke into the office by tampering the lock between 2.30 am on May 15 and 9.20 pm on May 16. A computer, keyboard, mouse and a printer were stolen, police added.

