Pune: Theatres, multiplexes allowed to reopen from October 22

After educational institutes and religious places, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday allowed opening of theatres, cinema halls, multiplexes, and auditoriums from October 22, on condition of strict implementation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedure laid down by the Maharashtra government.

Based on directions from the state, the PMC has been opening up activities in its civic jurisdiction, Kirkee Cantonment Board and Pune Cantonment Board.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said that if theatre or auditorium owners don’t follow Covid norms, action will be taken against them.

The various Covid rules as declared by the state government include limiting occupancy to 50 per cent of seating capacity; frequent sanitisation of the premises; only packed food to be sold, and consumed outside the auditorium; use of face masks; and thermal screening of the audience. The staff have to be completely vaccinated and regularly undergo medical check-ups.