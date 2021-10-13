scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
MUST READ

Pune: Theatres, multiplexes allowed to reopen from October 22

Pune Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said that if theatre or auditorium owners don't follow Covid norms, action will be taken against them.

Written by Ajay Jadhav | Pune |
October 13, 2021 3:31:36 pm
The various Covid rules as declared by the state government include limiting occupancy to 50 per cent of seating capacity and frequent sanitisation of the premises. (Express File Photo)

After educational institutes and religious places, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday allowed opening of theatres, cinema halls, multiplexes, and auditoriums from October 22, on condition of strict implementation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedure laid down by the Maharashtra government.

Based on directions from the state, the PMC has been opening up activities in its civic jurisdiction, Kirkee Cantonment Board and Pune Cantonment Board.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said that if theatre or auditorium owners don’t follow Covid norms, action will be taken against them.

Click here for more

The various Covid rules as declared by the state government include limiting occupancy to 50 per cent of seating capacity; frequent sanitisation of the premises; only packed food to be sold, and consumed outside the auditorium; use of face masks; and thermal screening of the audience. The staff have to be completely vaccinated and regularly undergo medical check-ups.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 13: Latest News

Advertisement