Pune: Theatre festival to premiere Girish Karnad’s last play

The Saarang Theatre Festival, organised by Sahitya Rangabhoomi Pratishthan, on February 24 will premiere Crossing to Talikota, the last play written by Girish Karnad. The five-day festival, supported by Parimal and Pramod Chaudhari, will be held at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Kothrud, from 7.30 pm.

Ashok Kulkarni, director of the Saarang Theatre Festival, said Crossing to Talikota was the last play Girish Karnad wrote before his death in July 2019.

“The play deals with the fall of the Vijayanagara empire in 1565 when the alliance of Deccan Sultanates defeated Vijayanagara, completely wiping out one of the greatest empires of South India. In his honour, the theatre festival will premiere with this historical play.”

“The special features of the festival is that it is not restricted and does not engage in commercial plays. Also, there is no one type or form of plays as we have dance dramas, modern plays and plays in different languages from all parts of India,” he added.

Kulkarni said the festival will introduce Theatre Appreciation Programme (TAP) for participants to know different aspects of the theatre-making process across the world and understand production through conversations with writers, directors, performers and technicians. Ashutosh Potdar, Dharmakirti Sumant, Abhishek Majumdar, Mohit Takalkar, Maya Krishna Rao and Atul Pethe will conduct TAP from February 21 to March 1.

