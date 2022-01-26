Pune: Thane youth arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1.4 lakh

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man and seized 28 gram brown sugar worth Rs 1.4 lakh from his possession in the city on Tuesday. The police have identified the accused as Akash Balasahed Phate (22) from Thane.

Phate was nabbed near the Dapodi BRTS bus stop around 2 pm and an FIR has been filed in this case at the Bhosari police station, said the police.

He had procured the contraband from one Rohan Patil in Thane and was going to sell it to Saurabh Patil in Khadki, said the police.

Rohan and Saurabh were also booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said the police.