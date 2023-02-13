scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Pune: 5 Thai women deported for violating visa norms

The women were working in a massage parlour despite coming to India on tourist visas.

visaThe five foreign women were sent back to their country by flight. (Representational)

The Pune police have recently deported five Thai women for allegedly violating visa norms.

A press release issued Monday stated that the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of the Pune city police received information that the women were working in a massage parlour despite coming to India on tourist visas. A FRO team then conducted searches on February 4 and nabbed the five women.

More from Pune

The women were kept at a government-run rescue home in Mundhwa. FRO officials initiated the legal procedure for deporting them. The press release mentioned that the five foreign women were sent back to their country by flight from the Pune International Airport on February 11.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 13, 2023: Know about Appointment to various Constituti...
UPSC Key- February 13, 2023: Know about Appointment to various Constituti...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 20:20 IST
Next Story

WPL Auction: Veda Krishnamurthy says she’s ‘little surprised’ that Jemimah went for more money than Harmanpreet Kaur

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close