Pune: 5 Thai women deported for violating visa norms

The Pune police have recently deported five Thai women for allegedly violating visa norms.

A press release issued Monday stated that the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of the Pune city police received information that the women were working in a massage parlour despite coming to India on tourist visas. A FRO team then conducted searches on February 4 and nabbed the five women.

The women were kept at a government-run rescue home in Mundhwa. FRO officials initiated the legal procedure for deporting them. The press release mentioned that the five foreign women were sent back to their country by flight from the Pune International Airport on February 11.