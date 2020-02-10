Pune: Test drive quota for three-wheelers, goods tempo increased, says RTO

The number has gone up from 40 to 80. (File photo) The number has gone up from 40 to 80. (File photo)

After increasing the daily processing quota of driving tests for two-wheeler and four-wheeler permits, the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, has now increased the same for three-wheelers at Alandi Road RTO. According to officials, the quota for three-wheeler tests has been increased from 40 to 80.

Ajit Shinde, RTO Pune, said, “The quota for the test of permit of auto-rickshaws, goods carrying tempos and other three-wheelers has been increased. The test will be conducted at Alandi Road RTO. The quota has been increased and is already in practice.”

The waiting period for undergoing three-wheeler driving tests had gone up to 150 to 200 days. Several autorickshaw, goods tempo and other three-wheeler drivers had requested the RTO to increase the quota. The demand was pending for the past six months, said an official.

“The purpose of increasing the quota is to reduce the waitlist. The move will help all three-wheelers to get a permit licence. Earlier, it was 30 for autorickshaw and 10 for tempo. Now, it has been increased by 30 and 10, respectively.

A few months ago, RTO had increased the daily processing quota for driving test to 180 per day from existing 120.

The waiting period to take the driving test, which is mandatory to obtain a permanent driving licence, had gone up due to staff crunch a few months ago. Lack of slots for the required tests was also cited as the reason for the increased waiting period.

Presently, the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in PCMC and Alandi process 120 applications each. From July 16, 180 applications will be processed at IDTR and 200 will be processed at Alandi.

