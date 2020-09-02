Pune: Ten injured in LPG cylinder blast at house in Wadgaon Sheri

The impact of the explosion was such that the walls of the house collapsed while cracks emerged in other parts of the building. (Representational)(Representational image)

Ten persons were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a building in Ganesh Nagar, Wadgaon Sheri Wednesday morning.

According to the fire brigade, the explosion took place at 6.30 am at the residence of the Bhondave family on the building’s second floor. The impact of the explosion was such that the walls of the house collapsed while cracks emerged in other parts of the building.

Three members of the family, Balasaheb Appaji Bhondave (50), his wife Neera (42) and daughter Anuradha (20), sustained major injuries. Anuradha reportedly fell out of the building following the wall collapsed. At least seven people residing in neighbouring houses were injured.

Soon, two fire tenders and a rescue van were pressed into service. “Prima facie, we suspect it was the explosion of a domestic LPG cylinder at Bhondave’s home. By the time we reached the spot, there was no fire but the rescue operation was carried out and residents of the building were shifted to safe places. Ten persons were,” said fire officer Ramesh Gangad.

Local residents along with police personnel took the injured persons to hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway.

