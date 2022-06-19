Pune: Tempo-truck hits vehicle; 1 Warkari dead, 29 injured

Warkaris from Bhadole and Lahote villages in Kolhapur district were on their way to Alandi for the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi.

One Warkari — a devotee of Warkari sect — was killed and 29 others were injured after the tractor-trailer carrying them was hit by a tempo-truck on Pune Satara Highway in the early hours of Sunday. The accident took place around 4am at Shirwal in Khandala taluka of Satara district. Shirwal is around 50 kilometres from Pune city on Pune-Satara patch of the Pune-Bengaluru national highway. Warkaris from Bhadole and Lahote villages in Kolhapur district were on their way to Alandi for the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi.

Satara SP Ajay Kumar Bansal said, “Near Shirwal, the trailer was on a downward slope of the bridge when it was hit by a tempo-truck from behind. Thirty warkaris sustained injuries, two of them critically. Of the two, Mayyappa Kondiba Mane succumbed to his injuries.”