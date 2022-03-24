Pune: Tempo falls into Dive Ghat valley; driver dies

A TEMPO fell into the valley at Dive Ghat in Wadki on the Pune Solapur road on Monday evening, killing its driver. The deceased has been identified as Dilip Somnath Salunkhe (30), resident of Kale Padal, Hadapsar.

An FIR in this case has been lodged at the Loni Kalbhor police station. As per a press release, Salunkhe was driving a tempo in Dive Ghat when he lost control over the wheel. The tempo then collided with a motorcycle before falling into the valley around 6pm.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle, killing a woman in Kondhwa Khurd on Tuesday morning. Police have identified the deceased as Samina Kazi (42), resident of Mitha Nagar, Kondhwa. Her son Ibrahim (19) lodged the FIR in this case at the Kondhwa police station.

Police arrested the truck driver, Asif Khan, of Nashik under sections 279, 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code. They said Ibrahim and his mother Samina were going on a motorcycle when a truck knocked them down near Konark Puram society in Kondhwa Khurd, around 11.30am. Samina died in the accident.