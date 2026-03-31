Cross FIRs filed after cow vigilantes attack buffalo transporter

The incident took place on the morning of March 29 in Wanwadi Bazar area and both cases were registered later that night at Wanawadi police station. (File Photo)

Pune City Police registered two cross-complaints following an incident in which a tempo transporting seven buffaloes was stopped by self-styled cow vigilantes. In one complaint the group of five to six men were booked for assaulting and wrongfully restraining the tempo driver. The driver was booked for animal cruelty for carrying seven buffaloes in a cramped space.

The incident took place on the morning of March 29 in Wanwadi Bazar area and both cases were registered later that night at Wanawadi police station.

The tempo driver identified as Papa Fakhruddin Shaikh (54), who was assaulted, worked for a trader identified as Moinoddun Qureshi of Khadki Bazar. According to Shaikh’s FIR, Qureshi had asked Shaikh to take seven buffaloes from the Marketyard area to Keshav Nagar. When the tempo reached the Wanawadi Bazar area, a car intercepted the tempo and blocked its way. Two men got down from the car and started asking Shaikh if he was carrying cows for the purpose of slaughtering them. Shaikh replied that he was carrying buffaloes. The two men then dragged Shaikh out of the tempo after they forced him to park the vehicle. Meanwhile, some people had come to the location.