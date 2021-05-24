Pune: Three arrested for thefts at temples in mid-city areas

Police said that total valuables worth Rs 1,93,900 have been recovered from the three accused in four temple theft cases.

Pune City Police have arrested three people in connection with thefts at four temples in mid-city areas.

Police have identified the accused as Rameez Iqbal Hakim Khan (26), Vinayak Bandu Karale (32), both residents of Kasewadi in Bhavani Peth and Anil Mindha Patel (28) of Budhwar Peth.

As per a press release issued by the police, a team led by senior police inspector Shrihari Bahirat of Khadak police station arrested Khan for allegedly committing theft of valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakhs and other items from the Nakoda Bhairav Jain temple in Ganesh Peth on May 17 and stealing cash of Rs 800 from the donation box of the Akra Maruti Kopra temple in Shukrawar Peth on May 18.

Police recovered some cash, a two-wheeler and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.85 lakhs from the accused.

Meanwhile, a team led by senior police inspector Rajendra Landge of Faraskhana police station arrested Patel for allegedly stealing Rs 900 from the Mhasoba Mitra Mandal Ganesh temple in Budhwar Peth on May 5.

Also, a police team of senior police inspector Vishnu Tamhane of Samarth police station arrested Karale in connection with the theft of ornaments from the Shitaladevi temple in Nana Peth on April 27.

Police said that total valuables worth Rs 1,93,900 have been recovered from the three accused in four temple theft cases.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.