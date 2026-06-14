Pune temple theft: Goddess Tuljabhavani’s crown stolen again within 24 hours of reinstallation

DCP Shweta Khedkar (second from left) at the Tuljabhavani temple in Pune district. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement. Image enhanced with AI.)

Within 24 hours of its reinstallation, the silver crown of Goddess Tuljabhavani at the Talegaon Dabhade temple in Pune district was stolen again on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

A fresh offence of theft has been registered at the Talegaon Dabhade police station, and a probe has been launched to identify and arrest the burglar.

Earlier, on the morning of May 23, around 7.30 am, the 1.3 kg silver crown was stolen from the temple near the Jijamata Chowk.

The police are said to have got clues about the accused from the video captured by the CCTV camera at the temple. In the CCTV footage that went viral, a man was seen entering the temple as a devotee. The suspect came with a coconut and even applied kumkum to the Goddess. But then he picked up the crown of the Goddess and escaped from the spot.