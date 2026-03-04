Pune temperatures climb as anticyclone hovers over region; mercury to touch 37°C

According to the IMD, the weather is following a normal pattern as March 1-May 31 is considered the pre-monsoon season or summer. (File photo)

The maximum and minimum temperatures have been rising across Pune as the weather transitions from winter to summer or pre-monsoon. The daytime temperature was 35.5 degrees Celsius at the Shivajinagar weather station on Tuesday and is expected to rise marginally until it hits the year’s highest of 37 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The minimum temperature has also started sliding upward and was around 17 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday. This is expected to keep rising by degrees until the mercury touches 20 degrees Celsius at the Shivajinagar station on March 9.

“There is an anticyclonic circulation around 2 to 4 km in the atmosphere. Under such conditions, we see a rise in temperatures. This is expected to continue for the next few days,” says S D Sanap, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune.