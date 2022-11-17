scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Teenager held in Pune for recording woman taking bath

In a statement, the police said the accused had kept his phone outside the window of the bathroom and secretly recorded the woman.

The accused is a neighbour of the victim.

The Pune city police Thursday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly taking videos of a woman while she was taking a bath.

In a statement, the police said the accused had kept his phone outside the window of the bathroom and secretly recorded the woman. When the woman and her family came to know about the incident, they informed the police.

The accused was arrested under sections 354 (molestation) and 354 (a) (sexual harassment) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

The investigating officer said, “The accused is a neighbour of the victim. He was produced before a court today (Thursday). The court has remanded the accused to police custody for two days for further investigation.”

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 09:00:15 pm
Live Blog

