Pune: Teenager kidnapped and murdered; one arrested, nine minors booked

AN INVESTIGATION by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police found that a teenager, who was kidnapped on Tuesday was later murdered by a group of youngsters, including nine minors, following a previous dispute over a love affair.

Police have identified the deceased as Krushna Relekar (18), who stayed in Moshi. A first information report (FIR) of murder was lodged in this case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ippar said Relekar questioned one of the assailants, who had prepared a fake Instagram ID in the name of a girl. This led to a dispute following which the assailants picked up Relekar from his house on Tuesday night. They allegedly stoned him to death and dumped the dead body on Wednesday.

Police have recovered the body and arrested the accused Avinash Vise (23), and booked nine minors, who were found to be involved in the murder.