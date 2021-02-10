Pune: Teenager with possession of a deer antler held

Police have identified the accused as Chandra Dansingh Avaji (19), a resident of Annabhau Sathe Vasahat, Sahkarnagar.

Pune city police have arrested a teenage boy with possession of a deer antler.

Acting on a tip-off to havaldar Kundan Shinde, Amit Surve, Sharad Raut, a team of Dattawadi police station led by senior inspector Krushna Indalkar laid a trap and nabbed Avaji in the forest area of Taljai on Monday.

The police said that during searches, a deer antler was recovered from his possession. An offence was then lodged against Avaji under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The police said the probe is on to find out from where did he procure the deer antler and to whom he was planning to sell it.