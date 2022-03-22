scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Pune: Teenage ‘burglar’ escapes through bars of police lock-up, caught

Notably, a video of the police making the suspect, Kunar Veer (19), re-enact his escape has gone viral on social media.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: March 22, 2022 5:27:57 pm
Kunar Veer (19) re-enacting his escape. (Screenshot)

A teenager arrested in a burglary case in Chakan managed to flee from police custody on Monday, but was caught within an hour of his escape.

Notably, a video of the police making the suspect, Kunar Veer (19), re-enact his escape has gone viral on social media.

Inspector Vaibhav Shingare, the in-charge of Chakan police station, said, “Around 7.15 am on Monday, when the on-duty guard had gone to the washroom, the suspect, who is very frail, managed to squeeze himself through the bars of the lock-up. But we caught him within half an hour of his escape.”

When asked about the video doing the rounds of social media, Shingare said, “The video was shot by our own personnel to show how a suspect can escape through the bars of the lock-up and what precautions can be taken to prevent it. For this, we had asked the suspect to re-enact how he did it. We do not know how the video got out. We are looking into it.”

