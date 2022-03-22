Pune: Teenage ‘burglar’ escapes through bars of police lock-up, caught

Updated: March 22, 2022 5:27:57 pm
A teenager arrested in a burglary case in Chakan managed to flee from police custody on Monday, but was caught within an hour of his escape.
Notably, a video of the police making the suspect, Kunar Veer (19), re-enact his escape has gone viral on social media.
Inspector Vaibhav Shingare, the in-charge of Chakan police station, said, “Around 7.15 am on Monday, when the on-duty guard had gone to the washroom, the suspect, who is very frail, managed to squeeze himself through the bars of the lock-up. But we caught him within half an hour of his escape.”
#Pune | Notably, a video of the police making the suspect, Kunar Veer (19), re-enact his escape has gone viral on social media.https://t.co/LAVQH0M9r3 pic.twitter.com/wTFtMyJSc5
— Express PUNE (@ExpressPune) March 22, 2022
When asked about the video doing the rounds of social media, Shingare said, “The video was shot by our own personnel to show how a suspect can escape through the bars of the lock-up and what precautions can be taken to prevent it. For this, we had asked the suspect to re-enact how he did it. We do not know how the video got out. We are looking into it.”
