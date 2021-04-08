Pune: Pulled up for spitting inside private office, teen goes on rampage; arrested

Police teams launched searches and arrested the two accused on Thursday.

Pune City Police have arrested two persons including a teenager who, after being questioned for spitting on the stairs of a private company’s office, allegedly went on a rampage.

Police have identified the two accused as Karan Arjun Dalvi (19) and Hanuman Vaijnath Zunjare (21), both residents of Wadgaon on Sinhagad Road. Hanuman More (29) has lodged the first information report in this case at the Sinhagad police station.

Police said More works with a private company located at Manikbag area on Sinhagad Road. Around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, More came out of his office to drink water when he saw Dalvi spitting on the staircase.

When More told Dalvi that spitting in such a manner can spread coronavirus, Dalvi got angry and claimed to be a ‘bhai’ (don) of Sinhagad Road. He allegedly pelted stones at More, then thrashed him and his colleagues. He also damaged computers and furniture in the office, as well as six private vehicles parked on the road, said police.

Dalvi created panic in the area and some local shop owners shut down their operations for some time, said police.

On receiving information about the incident, a team of Sinhagad police station reached the spot. An offence was lodged against the two accused under sections 307, 452, 323, 188, 269, 270, 427, 506, 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the National Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Covid regulations.

Police teams launched searches and arrested the two accused on Thursday.