Friday, December 24, 2021
Pune: Teen shot dead, body dumped at Talegaon Dabhade

Cops said that some unidentified persons kidnapped Dashant, shot him dead, and dumped the body in an open land near the road towards the National Heavy Engineering Company.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
December 24, 2021 11:50:46 am
Investigation is underway to identify the murderers and their motive.

A teenager was found shot dead at Talegaon Dabhade in the early hours of Thursday. The police have identified the deceased as Dashant Anil Pardeshi (17), a resident of Raviwar Peth, Talegaon Dabhade.

His father Anil (52) lodged a first information report (FIR) in the case at Talegaon Dabhade police station, stated a press release issued Friday.

Cops said unidentified persons kidnapped Dashant, shot him dead, and dumped the body in an open land near the road towards the National Heavy Engineering Company.

An offence has been lodged under sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Indian Arms Act. Investigation is underway to identify the murderers and their motive.

