Pune youth held for killing 16-year-old boy over relationship with his sister, minor accomplice detained

Police say the main accused, who has a criminal record, allegedly attacked the 16-year-old with a sharp weapon and a stone.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneJul 25, 2026 08:06 PM IST
Pune teen murderPolice arrested the main accused, Rohit Sandip Khade (20), a resident of Pansare Nagar in Yewalewadi. (File photo)
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A 20-year-old man allegedly murdered a 16-year-old boy over the latter’s relationship with his sister in Pune on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tanish Vikas Rayakwar (16), a resident of Kondhwa Budruk.

Police arrested the main accused, Rohit Sandip Khade (20), a resident of Pansare Nagar in Yewalewadi. A minor, who allegedly assisted him in the crime, has also been detained.

The victim’s uncle, Ajay Rayakwar (49), a resident of Dandekar Building in Kondhwa, lodged the first information report (FIR) at Fursungi police station.

Assistant Police Inspector Bhushan Potawade, the investigating officer, said, “Khade has a criminal record. He had a dispute with Tanish over the latter’s relationship with his sister. Khade and his minor accomplice allegedly took Tanish to an isolated spot near the garbage depot in Fursungi, where they attacked him with a sharp weapon and a stone, causing his death.”

Police have booked the accused under Sections 103(1) dealing with murder and 3(5) which deals with acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Police said the minor accused was detained and taken to the observation home as per the legal procedure.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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