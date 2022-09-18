Pune: Teen drowns in reservoir inside Sinhagad Fort complex

A teenaged student drowned in a reservoir inside Sinhagad Fort complex near Pune during a college trip Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Shahid Mulla, 18, a student of Priyadarshani School and Junior College in Moshi.

Officials at Haveli police station said Mulla was part of a group of 60 people, including students, teachers and other staff from Priyadarshani School and Junior College, visiting the Sinhagad Fort complex.

“Around 12 noon when a small group had come to Hatti Taki, a reservoir inside the historic fort, Mulla fell into the water from a slippery spot and drowned,” said an official.

Some local villagers running eateries in the vicinity took Mulla out of the water and moved him to a hospital in Khed Shivapur where he was pronounced dead. His family members have been informed by the police.