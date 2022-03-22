Pune: Teen drowns in PMC swimming tank

A teenager drowned in the water tank run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Wanwadi on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Pundalik Patole (17), a resident of Sathe Nagar in Mohammadwadi.

Ganesh and his two friends had gone to the PMC-run Bapusaheb Kedari swimming pool in Wanwadi on Sunday afternoon, police said. Sometime after entering the swimming tank, Ganesh vanished from view while his friends came out of the tank due to alleged impure water. They informed the lifeguard at the spot that Ganesh could not be found.

The lifeguard conducted searches but Ganesh could not be traced. When the water level in the tank was reduced, Ganesh was found in an unconscious state.

He was rushed to a hospital but pronounced dead, police said.

Senior Inspector Deepak Lagad said, “We have lodged a case of accidental death as per the procedure and initiated investigation to confirm the cause of the boy’s death. Probe is being carried out to know whether there were any lapses by the lifeguard and water tank authorities. If any lapses are found, further action will be taken as per law.” ENS