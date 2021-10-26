Pune: Teen declared brain dead after intracranial bleeding, his organs give new life to three

“Baba please call the ambulance, I am not feeling well,” is an appeal that Pune-based Ramesh (name changed) will not forget easily. After suffering an intracranial bleed, his 15-year-old son was declared brain dead. The family consented to donate his organs on Sunday.

The boy’s heart was harvested and a successful transplant performed on a 42-year-old man at Mumbai’s HN Reliance hospital, while one kidney was given to a 64-year-old woman at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, and his liver gave new life to a 53-year-old man at Sahyadri Super Specialty Hospital at Hadapsar. The eyes were donated to HV Desai Eye Hospital.

This was the 36th case of organ donation in the city and according to Aarti Gokhale, coordinator of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (Western region), a courageous decision taken by the family members who not only had to deal with the shock of losing the young boy, but also gave their consent to medical teams from different hospitals to use their son’s organs so that others can be saved.

The boy’s father who stays at Rahatne in Pimpri Chinchwad told The Indian Express that the Class X student did not suffer from any medical condition, nor did he sustain an injury in a road accident. “He had cycled around for a while and then returned home. According to the CCTV footage in the society, he looked unwell while standing near the elevator but ensured that he parked the cycle and reached our apartment on the seventh floor when he collapsed, but not before telling us to urgently call the ambulance,” the 43-year-old father recalled.

The teen was taken to a private hospital and shifted to Aditya Birla Hospital soon after the incident occurred last Tuesday. From there, he was taken to Jehangir Hospital on Friday but was declared brain dead on Saturday. The family consented to donate his organs on Sunday, following which medical teams in other hospitals were alerted, said Vrunda Pusalkar, transplant coordinator at Jehangir Hospital.

“Organ donation is stressful for the family members who experience grief,” Pusalkar said, adding that the death of such a young child can be very traumatic. Most of the time, the relatives are unwilling to listen to counselling, but in this case the father played an important role in motivating the others,” Gokhale said.

Ramesh said that for three days they hoped that the boy would recover, but in vain, while his distraught mother mustered the courage to bid adieu to her son as the medical team prepared to harvest his heart. According to Gokhale, this is the second case this year in which the organs of a minor were donated.