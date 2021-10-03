Pune: Teen assembles over 1,000 DIY Suraksha Kits in mass event

Written by Apoorva Sinha

Young innovator Aditya Pachpande was adjudicated by the World Book of Records, London for organising a mass event in Pune on Gandhi Jayanti to assemble the most number of DIY UV-C Suraksha Kits to protect people from viruses and bacteria.

The 15-year-old entrepreneur, who is the Founder of NextGenInnov8 Social Foundation in Pune, had last year designed the ‘suraksha kit’ which helps to disinfect vegetables using UV-C rays for protection against Covid-19. The kit has received a patent.

Pachpande was presented a provisional certificate of adjudication by Mehboob Chandbhai Saiyyad, Vice-President of World Book of Records (India).

“My passion has always been innovation, and with NextGenInnov8, I want to reach out to each and every young innovator in India and beyond. This world record event honours Covid heroes who have come together on this platform to promote the noble cause of assembling DIY UV-C Suraksha Kits for donation to those in need,” Pachpande said.

School students in classes VI and upwards, college students and professionals were among the over one thousand people who assembled the kits at the venue and in different locations across Mumbai and Pune. Registered participants also received a certificate from the World Book of Records.

Speaking at the event, Saiyyad said, “We are impressed by the product developed by Master Aditya Pachpande. The sanitisation procedure will save water and, hence, the environment. It can be used in a variety of settings, including police stations, schools, colleges, vegetable vendors, small provision stores and houses. We congratulate and extend our gratitude to Pachpande for assembling the maximum number of UVC DIY Suraksha kits in a single day.”

“It gives me immense pleasure to see the participants’ delight and how they are contributing to society during these difficult times. We would also like to thank 135 schools and our partners for their support,” Pachpande added.

Sandeep Pachpande, Co-Founder of NextGenInnov8 and Chairman of ASM Group of Institutes remarked, “A successful endeavour inspired by a teen’s observation of his mother’s need has sparked the interest of many people, leading to a World Record attempt. This is a one-of-a-kind effort and I am humbled that we’ve been able to enter the World Book of Records. We appreciate each and every participant’s enthusiasm and commitment.”

The ASM Group of Institutions, ASMA, Vision Digital India, Greycaps India, Young Indians, ASM Rotaract Club, IEEE, NSDF and Indus International School along with 35 schools, colleges and 135 students from Pune had joined hands for the endeavour.

Vicky Daniel Vishwakarma, a student of Class 12 from GJC, Chinchwad, said, “This is my first attempt at a World Record, and it was fulfilling and exciting. During the pandemic, I witnessed the difficulties that we all experienced. While assembling the DIY UV-C Suraksha Kit, I thought about how my modest gesture could make a difference in many people’s lives.”

Pachpande was congratulated by UK MP Virendra Sharma, World Book of Records Chairman Dr Diwakar Sukul and President Santosh Shukla, among others.