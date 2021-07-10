Pune: Techie working with city IT firm dies by suicide

Akshay Devdhar (36) had been working from home, said police.

An engineer working with a prominent IT company died by suicide at his residence on BMCC Road in Deccan area on Saturday.

Akshay Devdhar (36) had been working from home, said police. On Thursday, his family members tried to contact him over the phone, but there was no response. They reached his residence in Deccan area and knocked on the door repeatedly, but again there was no response.

On receiving information, a team of Pune City Police and Fire Brigade reached the spot. They entered the house by breaking the door open. Police said Devdhar was found hanging inside the house. As per procedure, a case of accidental death was lodged at the Deccan police station and probe was launched to confirm the cause behind the death.

Senior Police Inspector Murlidhar Karpe said Devdhar lived alone in Pune and his parents live in Mumbai. “We have not found any suicide note,” said Karpe.