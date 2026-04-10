Cyber fraud: After father books car on rent, man loses Rs 7 lakh

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A 25-year-old man, working as a tech consultant with a private company, lost Rs 7 lakh to cyber fraudsters soon after his father submitted his credit card details online to book a car on rent.
He lodged the first information report (FIR) at Kothrud police station on Thursday.
Police said the complainant is a resident of Kothrud. On November 26, his father did a search online and found a WhatsApp number of a firm that claimed to provide cars on rent.
However, police said, the WhatsApp number was put up online by cyber fraudsters. When the complainant’s father called on this number, a fraudster who received the call gave instructions to pay the money online for the booking.
Police said the father gave the complainant’s credit card information to the fraudster, who also asked him to share his mobile phone screen by clicking on a link. Within sometime, the fraudsters managed to gain access to the mobile phone of the complainant’s father.
Police said the fraudsters transferred Rs 7.07 lakh from the complainant’s credit card account into other fraudulent bank accounts in three online transactions on the same day.
The victims initially filed a complaint at the Cyber police station. After verification, an FIR was lodged at Kothrud police station on Friday.
Police have booked the unidentified cyber fraudsters in this case under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 319(2), 318 and sections of the Information Technology Act.
A team led by senior police inspector Sandeep Deshmane is investigating the case. Police are probing the mobile phone as well as the WhatsApp numbers and bank accounts used by the cyber criminals.