Cyber fraud: After father books car on rent, man loses Rs 7 lakh

Police said the complainant is a resident of Kothrud. (File Photo)

A 25-year-old man, working as a tech consultant with a private company, lost Rs 7 lakh to cyber fraudsters soon after his father submitted his credit card details online to book a car on rent.

He lodged the first information report (FIR) at Kothrud police station on Thursday.

Police said the complainant is a resident of Kothrud. On November 26, his father did a search online and found a WhatsApp number of a firm that claimed to provide cars on rent.

However, police said, the WhatsApp number was put up online by cyber fraudsters. When the complainant’s father called on this number, a fraudster who received the call gave instructions to pay the money online for the booking.